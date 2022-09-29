BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Google to shut Cloud gaming service Stadia on Jan 18, 2023

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking news to gaming fans, Google on Thursday announced to shut down its cloud gaming service Stadia, admitting that it hasn’t gained the traction the company expected.

Many of the employees on the Stadia team will be distributed to other parts of the company.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service,” said Phil Harrison, Vice President and General Manager, Stadia

The service will remain live for players until January 18, 2023.

Google said it will refund all Stadia hardware purchased through the Google Store as well as all the games and add-on content purchased from the Stadia store.

Google expects those refunds will be completed in mid-January.

“While Stadia’s approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn’t gained the traction with users that we expected,” said Harrison.

Players will continue to have access to their games library and play through January 18, 2023 so they can complete final play sessions.

“We expect to have the majority of refunds completed by mid-January, 2023,” said the company.

Google said it will continue to invest in new tools, technologies and platforms that power the success of developers, industry partners, cloud customers and creators.

“We’re so grateful for the groundbreaking work of the team and we look forward to continuing to have an impact across gaming and other industries using the foundational Stadia streaming technology,” said the company.

Google said that it sees clear opportunities to apply Stadia technology across other parts like YouTube, Google Play, and our Augmented Reality (AR) efforts  as well as make it available to its industry partners.

20220929-220602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Affirming Oriental Insurance’s rating, CRISIL says company targets 5-10% growt

    Bharti backed OneWeb successfully launches 36 more satellites

    Govt. says no plan to bifurcate marketing and pipeline operations of...

    Recovery impacted as supply chain disrupted, demand contracts: PHD Chamber