SCI-TECHWORLD

Google to shut Jacquard smart fabric app in April

NewsWire
0
0

Google has confirmed that it will be shutting down the app responsible for the Jacquard accessories made by the company’s Advanced Technology and Projects (ATAP) group in April.

Jacquard, a full-scale digital technology platform created for smart apparel, footwear, and other everyday essentials, was unveiled by Google in 2015 and debuted two years later on special jackets from Levi’s, reports 9to5Google.

Google’s Jacquard technology can embed touch sensors and haptic feedback into clothing, which can then be paired with a smartphone.

In effect, these smart jackets — and later smart Yves Saint Laurent backpacks — allowed users to perform specific (customisable) tasks on their phones without ever touching them.

A double-tap, for example, could play/pause music, brushing the smart fabric could change tracks, and briefly covering the sensor would mute/unmute notifications, the report said.

Several companies have released products that incorporate Google Jacquard since its initial release.

Last year, Google shut down Duplex on the Web, a technology that enables Google Assistant to automate certain user tasks for site visitors.

The company introduced Duplex on the Web during its 2019 Google I/O developer conference.

Duplex on the Web enables Google Assistant to perform different actions on the sites.

20230329-142203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Microsoft to move some Teams features to Premium edition

    Bezos loses lawsuit to build lunar lander, wishes success to Musk

    Apple App Store policies present ‘conflict of interest’: Mark Zuckerberg

    3i Infotech to hire 500 employees in Hyderabad