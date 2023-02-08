SCI-TECHWORLD

Google to soon blur explicit images in search results by default

Tech giant Google has announced that it will blur explicit imagery in the search results by default “in the coming months”.

SafeSearch filtering is already on by default for signed-in users who are under the age of 18, the tech giant said in a blog post on Tuesday.

However, soon, a new setting will blur explicit imagery if it appears in search results even when SafeSearch filtering is not turned on.

“This setting will be the new default for people who don’t already have the SafeSearch filter turned on, with the option to adjust settings at any time,” the company said.

Google also launched its new YouTube Kids playlist ‘Build a Safer Internet’, which will feature content that raises awareness about the safe, responsible and positive use of technology for families.

“When it comes to kids and families using our platforms, we know keeping them safe is a priority. That’s why we’ve invested in building experiences that align with kids’ and teens’ developmental stages and needs,” it added.

Moreover, for the supported computers, the company is adding the option to use biometric authentication before filling users’ saved password from the ‘Google Password Manager’, for verification.

Soon, iOS users will be able to set up Face ID to protect the privacy of their Google application, making sure that if someone has their device they won’t be able to open it and gain access to their data, the tech giant mentioned.

