SCI-TECHWORLD

Google to soon migrate Calendar, Assistant Reminders to ‘Google Tasks’

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Google has announced that it will soon migrate Reminders from Google Calendar and Google Assistant to Google Tasks to create a single experience for managing to-dos across Google.

For personal accounts, this migration will appear starting March 6, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Friday.

“If you’re a Google Workspace customer with the Tasks service ON in your organisation, your end users can voluntarily migrate beginning April 12, 2023.”

With the change, users will be able to see and manage all of their to-dos in one place – Tasks.

Users will be able to leverage features in Tasks such as organising to-dos with multiple lists and adding descriptions for extra organisation.

“Reminders created in Keep will not be migrated to Tasks – they will still be available in Keep, but they will no longer be displayed in Google Calendar once the migration is complete,” the company mentioned.

In September last year, the tech giant had announced that it would soon be simplifying its task management solutions by migrating Assistant and Calendar Reminders to Google Tasks.

20230218-132404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    China unrest: Apple may begin MacBook production in Vietnam by mid-2023

    Hero Electric joins Log 9 Materials for 15-minute EV charging

    Crack down on OPPO, Vivo, Xiaomi can push them to leave...

    Chinese hackers target Russian defence research institutes: Report