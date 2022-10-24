SCI-TECHWORLD

Google to upgrade Nest smart home device to Fuchsia OS

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Google is reportedly planning to upgrade its Nest speakers to “Fuchsia” which may launch next year.

“Fuchsia” is an operating system which is developed by Google. Fuchsia is based on a unique kernel called Zircon, in contrast to Google’s Linux-based operating systems like Chrome OS and Android.

As reported by 9to5Google, a new prototype device called “Clover” has emerged this week which is set to run on the Amlogic A113L chip that appears to be a sign of a new Nest speaker in the works.

It is speculated that it could be a third-generation Nest Mini, but there’s also a possibility that it could be a new Chromecast Audio.

In contrast to every other Google prototype written in Fuchsia code, support for Clover is not being created by Google.

Instead, a team of Amlogic developers has contributed the Fuchsia code for this likely Nest speaker.

Moreover, it is anticipated that “Clover” is not the only device that Amlogic (a semiconductor company) has added to the Fuchsia code in the past few months.

Built on the same Amlogic A113X2 SoC, a new Fuchsia prototype with the codename “Buckeye” seems to have been developed entirely in private then “moved” to public Fuchsia code, the report added.

Amlogic developers have been working on Fuchsia support for the A113X2 or “A5” processor since May.

There isn’t much information publicly accessible on this chip, however, one listing says that it is an audio-focused SoC with improved machine learning features, similar to the Synaptics AudioSmart line seen in recent Nest speakers.

At the moment, there is no indication that Buckeye will be made by Google. Instead, it seems to be solely an Amlogic product, according to the report.

20221024-110403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple asks suppliers to make 90 mn iPhone 14 units

    Study shows grey matter loss post-Covid infection

    Instagram, TikTok eating into Google’s core services, suggests top executive

    India Assembly polls: WhatsApp says taking action on bulk messaging