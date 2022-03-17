INDIASCI-TECH

Google unveils new tools to build high-quality Android games

Google has showcased several new features for three billion global players across platforms, as it ramps up its Cloud gaming service Stadia and help developers build high-quality Android games.

At the virtual ‘Google for Games Developer Summit’, the tech giant announced Android Game Development Kit updates, new Immersive Stream for Games and shared latest tools to help people take games to the next level.

“We’re committed to supporting developers of all sizes who are building high-quality Android games. Updates to the Android Game Development Kit simplify the development process, while new data insights in Play Console can help you make smarter business decisions,” Google said in a blog post late on Wednesday.

The company is also enabling games on new screens and devices, including the Google Play Games for PC Beta.

With Clean Chat, a new open source AI framework for games, studios can now proactively detect negative dialogue in both text and voice chat.

Developers and publishers interested in building a direct-to-consumer business can now deliver their titles directly to players with Immersive Stream for Games, said Google.

Developed by the Stadia team in partnership with Google Cloud, Immersive Stream for Games combines advanced streaming technology with cheaper and easier game porting, powerful discovery features and analytics.

Advertisers can also improve target return on ad spend (tROAS) performance with App campaigns by integrating AdMob and third-party ad revenue data into Google Analytics for bid optimisation.

