Google on Monday announced an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) model that can identify and highlight medicines within difficult-to-read handwritten prescriptions.

This will act as an assistive technology for digitising handwritten medical documents by augmenting the humans in the loop such as pharmacists, however no decision will be made solely based on the output provided by this technology.

The AI tool will be created in Google Lens that can decode badly written medical notes.

The company showcased the feature during its ‘AI for India’ event here.

“Much work still remains to be done before this system is ready for the real world,” it added.

Google Lens can be used to detect objects (such as plants and animals) and translate languages.

The company also announced its efforts to harness advanced AI and ML capabilities along with remote sensing technology, to develop a model that can help generate a holistic understanding of India’s agricultural landscape.

This project will also enable the ‘AgriStack’ and other solutions for India’s agricultural ecosystem, with a focus on identifying farm-level landscape and farm boundaries, and potentially identify crops grown in each field.

This information will support building a publicly-accessible dataset for enabling digital public goods and services, while spurring innovation across the agriculture value chain.

20221219-181204

