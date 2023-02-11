SCI-TECHWORLD

Google workers call Bard AI announcement ‘rushed’, ‘botched’

Google employees have reportedly criticised the company’s leadership, particularly, CEO Sundar Pichai, for how it handled the announcement of its ChatGPT competitor “Bard” this week, calling the announcement “rushed”, and “botched”.

Employees criticised the Bard announcement on the popular internal forum Memegen, calling it “rushed,” “botched,” and “un-Googley,” reports CNBC.

“Dear Sundar, the Bard launch and the layoffs were rushed, botched, and myopic. Please return to taking a long-term outlook,” read one meme that included a serious picture of Pichai.

The post received many upvotes from employees, said the report.

Another meme reads: “Rushing Bard to market in a panic validated the market’s fear about us”.

Moreover, on Twitter, people began pointing out that an ad for Bard offered an incorrect description of a telescope used to take the first pictures of a planet outside our solar system, the report mentioned.

“Unfortunately a simple google search would tell us that JWST actually did not “take the very first picture of a planet outside of our own solar system” and this is literally in the ad for Bard so I wouldn’t trust it yet,” a user tweeted.

Earlier this week, Google competitor Microsoft introduced its new Bing powered by “next-generation” ChatGPT artificial intelligence (AI) and also updated its Edge browser with new AI capabilities.

20230211-142204

