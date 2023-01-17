SCI-TECHWORLD

Google working on Apple’s AirTag competitor

Tech giant Google is reportedly developing its own version of Apple’s AirTag tracker.

According to developer and leaker, Kuba Wojciechowski, the tech giant’s smart tracker is codenamed ‘grogu’, reports SamMobile.

These trackers are useful because they can be linked to devices that might get misplaced or have a chance of getting lost.

Google’s smart tracker is expected to work on a distributed tracking network, which is similar to that of Apple AirTag and Samsung’s SmartTag.

The tech giant is likely to rename the distributed tracking network as the ‘Finder Network’.

The new smart tracker is expected to work with both Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology.

For sound alerts, the device might be integrated with a small internal speaker and it will be launched in various colours.

The new smart tracker is expected to be launched at Google I/O 2023– the tech giant’s annual developer conference, the report said.

