INDIA

Google working on ‘Connected Flight’ mode for Android: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Google is reportedly working on a new ‘Connected Flight’ mode for Android devices.

The information was revealed by a new patent from the company which appeared online, reports Android Authority.

According to the patent, the feature will work on phones, tablets and laptops.

It seems to be able to recognise when the user is on a plane. If triggered, the device will automatically switch to Aeroplane mode and return to normal mode once it determines that the user is landed.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections are expected to be supported with the feature whichwill likely adapt the Wi-Fi settings to the particular type of connection the aeroplane will accept.

However, if it notices that the battery is low or that the network quality is poor, it might disconnect from the network.

It appears that pressure changes, ultrasonic signals, a plane’s Wi-Fi signal and the booking activity for travel would work as potential triggers, the report said.

According to the patent, the process happens “in response to having determined that the sensor has detected information indicating that the mobile computing device is located on the aeroplane”.

2023071740392

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shiv Sena (UBT) to challenge EC decision on name-symbol in court

    Order on teachers’dress code in UP revoked after protests

    Rahul Gandhi’s aide quizzed over case against Trinamool leader Saket Gokhale

    Anuk Arudpragasam’s ‘A Passage North’ shortlisted for Booker Prize 2021