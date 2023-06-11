SCI-TECHWORLD

Google working on ‘On-the-Go’ mode for Meet: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Google is reportedly working on a new ‘On-the-Go’ mode for the video communication service ‘Meet’, which will make it safer and easier for users to stay in a video call while walking.

There will be two ways to access the ‘On-the-Go’ mode once it is released, reports 9To5Google.

Users will receive a prompt to switch to the travel-friendly mode if Google Meet detects that they are walking (using the motion sensors on the phone).

Or, users could manually switch to the feature with a new option in the in-call menu.

Earlier this month, the company had started to roll out a new viewer mode in its video communication service, which allows users to select “Everyone is a viewer” when creating their Calendar invite.

When using Google Meet for large meetings, designating attendees as “viewers” will help reduce potential meeting distractions, like audio disruptions.

Meanwhile, in April this year, the company had rolled out a 1080p video call option for Meet users, in an effort to enhance the user experience.

20230611-145203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PagerDuty CEO faces backlash after quoting Martin Luther King Jr in...

    Fearing firing, BYJU’s employees in Kerala approach state Labour Minister

    Apple to no longer include EarPods with iPhones sold in France

    moto g22 unveiled in India at an affordable price