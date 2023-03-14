SCI-TECHWORLD

Google working on ‘Search Companion’ for Chrome: Report

Tech giant Google is reportedly working on a new “Search Companion” feature for its web browser Google Chrome.

The Search Companion will be a helpful new way to search the web using Lens, reports 9To5Google.

With the new feature, the tech giant aims to bring a deeper connection between Lens and Chrome.

When users will open the Search Companion, then the browser will start sending information about the current page to the companion.

The new feature will likely be present in the web browser’s recently launched sidebar menu.

It is still unclear how Google Lens will use the data, but it is expected that it will use what is on the users’ screen to understand the context of their next search, the report said.

Last month, it was reported that the tech giant was working on a new “quick delete” feature for Chrome which will allow users to erase the last 15 minutes of browsing data, on Android.

This feature is likely to be available from the overflow menu located where the three vertical dots are in the top right corner.

