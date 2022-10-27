SCI-TECHWORLD

Google Workspace Individual to get 1 TB storage

NewsWire
0
0

Google has announced that it will soon introduce more features for “Workspace Individual” users, including an increase in storage capacity and advances in email personalisation for all customers.

The Workspace Individual account soon will get 1 TB of secure cloud storage instead of 15 GB.

Every account will be automatically upgraded from their existing 15 GB of storage to 1 TB as the company roll this out, said Google in a blogpost.

With this upgrade, most Workspace Individual users won’t need to worry about running out of storage space in Gmail and Drive anymore.

Additionally, Google Drive comes with built-in protections against malware, spam, and ransomware, so users need not worry about opening a document and accidentally exposing themselves to malware.

With the built-in mail merge update, users can now add mail merge tags like @firstname to multi-send emails, so each recipient receives a unique email that feels individually crafted just for them, it added.

However, by default, multi-send emails include an unsubscribe link, allowing recipients to opt out of receiving future messages.

Google is also launching Workspace Individual in some new countries and regions: the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Greece and Argentina.

The new countries will join a growing list of places business owners can sign up for Workspace Individual, including the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, Australia and six countries across Europe.

With the expansion of Workspace Individual, the company will also be adding more features, including Premium Meet, eSignatures in Google Docs, appointment scheduling, and flexible layouts in Gmail, according to a report.

20221027-130802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    One coronavirus vaccine can protect against other coronaviruses

    Instagram permanently bans Pornhub, adult website says it is ‘fully PG’

    Telegram founder aims to add Web3.0 to his platform

    WhatsApp faces global outage, including India