INDIA

Google’s AR software leader quits over company’s ‘unstable commitment’

NewsWire
0
0

Mark Lucovsky, Google’s Senior Director of Engineering responsible for the operating system (OS) and software platform’for augmented reality (AR) and extended reality (XR) devices, has resigned over the company’s “unstable commitment and vision”.

Lucovsky tweeted on Monday: “I have decided to step away from my role at Google, where I was Senior Director of Engineering, responsible for OS and software platform for AR and XR devices. The recent changes in AR leadership and Google’s unstable commitment and vision have weighed heavily on my decision.

“Moving forward, I am eager to explore opportunities that allow me to further advance Augmented Reality technology and its intersection with generative AI.

“I approach the next chapter with enthusiasm and anticipation for the exciting possibilities that lie ahead.”

According to Lucovsky’s Linkedin profile, before becoming the leader of the OS team for AR at Google, he worked at Facebook for four years where he was the general manager of Oculus VR.

In February this year, Clay Bavor, Google’s vice president of labs, had also announced his departure after working 18 years at the company.

Last month, it was reported that the tech giant had killed its plans for the AR glasses codenamed ‘Project Iris’.

2023071137193

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Duleep Trophy: North Zone decimate North East Zone by 511 runs,...

    Veteran Congress leader Kagodu Thimmappa’s daughter joins BJP in K’taka

    Mobility recovers 63% with 71mn rides in India

    Cricket Advisory Committee to meet on December 30 in Mumbai