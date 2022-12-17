Google has launched a beta of its client-side encryption for Gmail on the web, which will ensure sensitive data in email bodies, and keep attachments unreadable even to Google servers.

The customers of Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Education Standard are eligible to apply for the beta until January 20, 2023, said the company.

“Google Workspace already uses the latest cryptographic standards to encrypt all data at rest and in transit between our facilities. Client-side encryption helps strengthen the confidentiality of your data while helping to address a broad range of data sovereignty and compliance needs,” Google said in a blogpost.

Moreover, the customers will retain control over encryption keys and the identity service to access those keys.

The client-side encryption is already available for Google Drive, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Google Meet, and Google Calendar (beta).

The company said that it will be accepting beta applications and allow listing customers over the next several weeks.

It also mentioned that the service will not be available to users with personal Google accounts.

Last month, the tech giant announced a new “package tracking” feature in Gmail that will help users view their package tracking and delivery information right in their inbox.

The feature will provide important details at a glance, such as estimated arrival date and status, like “label created”, “arriving tomorrow” or “delivered today”.

