SCI-TECHWORLD

Google’s client-side encryption for Gmail enters beta

NewsWire
0
0

Google has launched a beta of its client-side encryption for Gmail on the web, which will ensure sensitive data in email bodies, and keep attachments unreadable even to Google servers.

The customers of Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Education Standard are eligible to apply for the beta until January 20, 2023, said the company.

“Google Workspace already uses the latest cryptographic standards to encrypt all data at rest and in transit between our facilities. Client-side encryption helps strengthen the confidentiality of your data while helping to address a broad range of data sovereignty and compliance needs,” Google said in a blogpost.

Moreover, the customers will retain control over encryption keys and the identity service to access those keys.

The client-side encryption is already available for Google Drive, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Google Meet, and Google Calendar (beta).

The company said that it will be accepting beta applications and allow listing customers over the next several weeks.

It also mentioned that the service will not be available to users with personal Google accounts.

Last month, the tech giant announced a new “package tracking” feature in Gmail that will help users view their package tracking and delivery information right in their inbox.

The feature will provide important details at a glance, such as estimated arrival date and status, like “label created”, “arriving tomorrow” or “delivered today”.

20221217-103404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jack Ma set to give up total control of Ant Group:...

    L&T Technology’s 6 big bets that will shape ‘Factory of the...

    Visa enters the world of NFTs, to help digital-first creators

    Amazon CEO says will improve workers’ safety amid criticism