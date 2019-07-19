Google’s Fast Pair update to save wireless earbuds’ battery

San Francisco, July 20 (IANS) Google is aiming at making it easier to monitor the battery life of wireless earbuds in Android, with the next big update to its Bluetooth Fast Pair feature.

The search engine giant is adding a new interface in Android Q for managing Fast Pair-enabled headphones with device management features, Google Assistant settings, battery life information and links to third-party management apps all in one place, the Verge reported on Friday.

In October 2017, Google launched the Fast Pair technology to compete with Apple’s quick AirPods pairing. Google’s technology uses Bluetooth Low Energy and an Android phone’s location to automatically discover Bluetooth accessories in close proximity and then automatically connects with a tap.

As part of a major feature update, the search engine giant is planning to add deeper support for truly wireless headphones.

Headphones that support fast pair would eventually be able to show individual battery life data for the case and each earbud independently, as well as pop-up that information when opening or closing the case.

In addition, to offer the option to unpair or ring the missing buds, the updated Fast Pair headphones would also start appearing in Google’s Find My Device app, the report said.

Google spokesperson has confirmed that the new features would reach all the Fast Pair-enabled headphones including the Google Pixel Buds, Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II, JBL Live 220BT, 400BT and other existing headphones.

Without divulging further details, the company said the update to Fast Pair would be arriving “later this year”, the report noted.

–IANS

rp/mag/