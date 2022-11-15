SCI-TECHWORLD

Google’s foldable phone may cost $1,799: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Google is reportedly planning to launch its first foldable smartphone at a price of $1,799 in May next year, alongside the Pixel Tablet, a media report revealed.

The ‘Pixel Fold’ is expected to be unveiled at the company’s annual developer conference, I/O, as it always takes place in May, according to the GSMArena report.

The new device is likely to come in two colour variants — Chalk (white) and Obsidian (black).

Some sources claimed that the Pixel Fold is expected to feature the “usual Pixel-esque performance” and the Pixel flagship camera.

“The Pixel Fold’s camera bar is not as expansive as the one in the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, as it doesn’t go all the way to the edges,” the report said.

It is likely to feature 9.5 MP selfie cameras, “one inside the hole punched into the outer screen, the other on the right side of the big top bezel of the inner screen”.

The fingerprint reader is likely to be embedded on the power button and “there are two speakers–one on the top side, one on the bottom”.

In August, a report claimed that the tech giant’s Pixel Fold is likely to feature a ‘full screen’ interior with an ultra-micro-hole camera set on the phone’s frame.

20221115-141404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    6 in 10 Asia-Pacific firms saw 1 data breach in last...

    LG reportedly working on foldable OLED display for HP laptop

    China bans minors from live streaming on social media

    Microsoft nudging Windows users to stop downloading Chrome