Google’s generative AI platform ‘Vertex’ now available to everyone

Google has announced that generative AI support on the Vertex AI platform is now generally available.

This provides Google Cloud customers access to the company’s latest platform capabilities for building and powering custom generative AI applications.

“With this update, developers can access our text model powered by PaLM 2, Embeddings API for text, and other foundation models in Model Garden, as well as leverage user-friendly tools in Generative AI Studio for model tuning and deployment,” the company said in a blogpost.

Model Garden allows users to access and experiment with foundation models from Google and its partners, with over 60 models available and more to come.

Also, Vertex AI offers a full ecosystem of tools to help builders tune, deploy, and govern models in production.

“We’re also making our recently-announced Codey model for code completion, generation, and chat available for public preview,” it added.

The company had announced the generative AI support on Vertex AI in March this year, and began working with trusted testers.

