Ironic it may read but a mental health and wellbeing manager working at Google for the last 10 years, is among 12,000 people who were handed out pink slips in January this year.

Writing on linkedIn, the UK-based Gaby Triess said she was “made redundant along with thousands of others” in January, but got “temporary protection during parental leave”, and her role at Google ended only last week along with her “second mat leave”.

The temporary protection meant that she “had more time than others to process the shock”, than others.

“After 10 years at a company that has always given me so much, the redundancy email was a major plot twist.”

Triess noted she served several roles at the tech giant: “first Google Books, then Google Movies and TV, but most of all Mental Health & Wellbeing”.

“I’m proud to have played an active role in the company’s wellbeing programme as I was on the receiving end countless times. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without it.”

She thanked Google for “the opportunity to contribute, learn and grow at work, and live a healthy and inspired life beyond”.

Triess said that LinkedIn has become her “new favourite social channel”, and that she has been doing courses and coaching, reading and researching the job market — all while looking after a baby.

It “has not been easy but now that he’s one”.

Triess said she is clear on what she has to do next, even though her journey feels like “making clumsy moves on a dating app for the first time since coming out of a long-term relationship!”

On January 20, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had confirmed in a letter to employees that about 12,000 people will be laid off globally, accounting for more than 6 per cent of the total workforce.

In March, the tech giant informed its employees via an email that fewer of them will be promoted to more senior levels this year as compared to the past. It reportedly also indicated to ex-employees who were laid off while on maternity or medical leave that they will not be paid for the remainder of their time off.

In April, in a memo, sent by Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat, Google employees were reportedly notified that the perks such as free snacks and workout classes will vary based on the office location needs, and trends seen in each office space.

Google also told employees that some workers would have to share desk space, amid plans to downsize some of its offices.

