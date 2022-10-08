INDIASCI-TECH

Google's Pixel Watch app now goes online

Tech giant Google launched Pixel Watch recently and now, the app of the new wearable device has gone live online.

The Pixel Watch won’t pair with iPhones because it requires phone with Android 8.0 or newer, Google Account and internet access, reports 9To5Google.

The wearer can customise the watch face and info displayed on it.

The exercise and daily heart rate will be linked with Fitbit including the notification support, the report said.

It also feature Google Maps support that makes navigation a lot easier and safer.

As the app will work only with Pixel Watch users, if someone wants to download it will receive a prompt to purchase one with a link from the company’s website.

The Wi-Fi version will cost $350, while the LTE will be $400. Although, it is free with a Pixel 7 Pro pre-order, the report said.

The Pixel Watch comes with Wear OS 3.5 and it is the first WearOS device that combines Google’s helpfulness with best health and fitness insights from Fitbit.

Google Pixel Watch helps people keep tabs on their health with an ECG app to detect signs of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib), better understand sleep with Sleep Score and Sleep Stages, and receive guidance powered by Fitbit’s 20 billion nights tracked.

