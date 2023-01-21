BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Google’s R&D division ‘Area 120’ hit significantly in layoffs

NewsWire
0
0

As Google’s parent company Alphabet laid off 12,000 employees, its in-house research and development (R&D) division called Area 120 has also been significantly hit.

Area 120 has launched several products, like gaming platform GameSnacks, an AirTable rival called Tables, an AI-powered conversational ads platform AdLingo, video platforms Tangi and Shoploop, and more.

Majority of the Area 120 team has been “winded down”, reports TechCrunch.

“Employees in the US who were affected have been notified [of layoffs at Area 120, but in other countries this process will take longer, and is subject to local laws and practices,” a company spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.

“Our managing partner of Area 120 remains at the company,a the spokesperson added.

According to earlier reports, the in-house R&D division had around 100 employees.

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Friday said that he is “deeply sorry” for reducing the workforce by approximately 12,000 roles, and takes “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here”.

In an email to employees, Pichai said the company has already sent a separate email to employees in the US who are affected by the layoffs.

“In other countries, this process will take longer due to local laws and practices,” he added.

The roles the company is eliminating cut across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels, and regions.

20230121-104403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Israel, UAE launch talks on free trade agreement

    India’s Unicorns well-suited to list overseas via SPAC route: Grant Thornton...

    CCPA issues notice on online sale of acids to two e-commerce...

    GDP growth projected to spike to four-quarter high 13.0% in Q1...