Google’s Switch to Android app, which was said to be rolling out on App Store, will be ready for Pixel owners in a few weeks, media reports say.

According to The Verge, Switch to Android popped up in the App Store last week, but it is unlisted, so users would need the link to dig it up.

Recently, media reports said that the tech giant is starting to roll the app out to the public, but it may be a little while before users can actually use it.

Google spokesperson Ivy Hunt confirmed to The Verge that the rollout should be complete in a few weeks.

“What we are waiting for is an update to Pixel devices that allows them to work with the app. Once the devices are all ready, then the app will be available in the markets where Pixel phones are sold,” the report said.

“Once it is active, the Switch to Android app will be able to initiate the transfer process by popping up a QR code on the iPhone, which your Pixel can scan and start to load photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events without ‘fussy cables’,” it added.

Recently, media reports said that the app also instructs users how to turn off Apple’s iMessage to get text messages on their new device and has them connect with iCloud to migrate their photo and video library to Android.

