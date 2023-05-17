The Villupuram District Collector in Tamil Nadu has slapped the Goonda Act on the husband of a DMK councillor in a case related to possession of illicit liquor.

DMK councillor Ramya’s husband Maravur Raja (38) is presently lodged in Cuddalore central prison after being arrested on April 18 for possessing 105 litres of rectified spirit and 5,000 litres of illicit arrack. He was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Prohibition and Enforcement Wing during a routine vehicle check.

Ramya is the councillor of Ward No. 20 of Tindivanam municipality.

Immediately after the Villupuram hooch tragedy of May 15 that claimed 22 lives, the AIADMK came out with a statement that the illicit liquor had made its way from Tindivanam.

AAIADMK MP C. Ve. Shanmugam, who is a former Law Minister of Tamil Nadu, had lashed out against the M.K. Stalin government on Sunday, saying that the illicit liquor had the ‘blessings’ of the DMK.

The Villupuram District Collector has charged Maravur Raja under the Goonda Act following a request from the Kallakurichi district Superintendent of Police, N. Mohanraj, who is holding additional charge of Villupuram district.

The DMK has been facing flak from all corners following the hooch tragedy and keeping in view the ire of the local people, Goonda Act has been slapped on the husband of the DMK councillor.

With 22 people already dead and 55 others undergoing treatment at different hospitals, the DMK government is facing the ire of the local people.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has already announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased, while an amount of Rs 50,000 has been announced for each of those undergoing treatment.

