Gopal Rai to move resolution against NRC in Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party government has called a special Delhi Assembly session on Friday, with Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai moving a resolution against the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Assembly will also see a discussion on the current status of Coronavirus in the city.

The resolution is also most likely to be passed by the House as the AAP enjoys majority in the Assembly. AAP had bagged 62 of the 70 seats in the last Assembly elections.

According to sources, the AAP wants the National Population Register (NPR) to be carried out as per the 2010 format.

The AAP has already made its stand clear that it is against the NRC, saying the country’s attention should be on the economy and employment.

The party is of the view that the poor people do not have enough documents for the NRC.

–IANS

