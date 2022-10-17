DIASPORA

GOPIO reaches out to new Indian students in Connecticut

A fresh batch of Indian students from the University of Connecticut joined young professionals, corporate achievers and entrepreneurs at a networking event organised by the Global Organization of People of Indian Origin-Connecticut Chapter (GOPIO-CT).

GOPIO-CT, a community service organisation reaching out to Indians and Indian-Americans in the US state, has been organising the event for over 12 years.

“America is the greatest country which provides opportunity to open up your mind and you can be whatever you want to become, whether a professional in a large corporation, or help to manage a hedge fund or as a scientist or professor or as an entrepreneur, so, go and grab the opportunities awaiting you,” GOPIO International Chairman Dr Thomas Abraham said while welcoming the new students.

GOPIO-CT President Ashok Nichani told the students that the Indian-American community is their host family in the US and that chapter will always stand by them.

The weekend event, held at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Stamford, also served as an interactive session with a high-profile panel of Indian-American corporate achievers and entrepreneurs, including 3Lines COO Nandu Kuppusamy, Maganti IT Resources President Prasad Maganti, eNcloud Services President Chandra Sekhar Nallam, Immigration Attorney David Nachman and Entain CIO Joseph Simon.

GOPIO-CT — Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (Connecticut) — serves as a non-partisan, secular, civic and community service organization  promoting awareness of Indian culture, customs and contributions of PIOs through community programs, forums, events and youth activities.

The initial thrust of GOPIO, founded in 1989, was fighting human rights violation of people of Indian origin.

