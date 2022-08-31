SCI-TECHWORLD

GoPro may soon launch Hero11 Black with some improvements

US-based action camera manufacturer GoPro may soon launch its flagship Hero11 model with some improvements in sensor and updates to the feature list.

GoPro Hero10, a flagship-grade model, was capable of recording videos in 5.3K resolution at 60 frames per second. It also had a 23MP sensor as well.

Now, the new report has revealed that the new Hero11 will practically be identical to the Hero10 in terms of design, citing WinFuture, GizmoChina reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the new model may include two displays, one at the back and the other next to the camera sensor at the front. The Hero11 Black might look the same as the Hero10 Black, with dual displays and identical button placements.

The upcoming action camera may even support 6K resolution and also offer better HDR recording as well, as per the report.

Meanwhile, GoPro Hero10 Black was launched in India last year for Rs 54,500 with a new GP2 processor.

The new processor enables HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilisation for steadier shots. It also ensures higher resolution 23MP photos, and improved low-light performance.

GoPro Hero10 Black also has the ability to use the camera as a webcam for Zoom and Team calls.

