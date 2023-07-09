INDIA

Gorakhpur Divisional Commissioner Ravi Kumar NG is now Greater Noida Authority CEO

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has appointed Gorakhpur Divisional Commissioner, Ravi Kumar NG, as CEO of Greater Noida Authority. 

Ritu Maheshwari, who earlier held the additional charge of Greater Noida along with Noida Authority, will now look after the work of Noida Authority only.

According to the information received, the agitation by the farmers of Greater Noida on various demands finally overshadowed Ritu Maheshwari’s additional post.

Gorakhpur’s District Magistrate (DM) Krishna Karunesh has been given the additional charge of Divisional Commissioner.

The Uttar Pradesh government also transferred some senior officers. In late night development, the state government on Saturday released the transfer list of the IAS officers.

Health Secretary Ravindra Kumar has been made Urban Development Secretary while Ranjan Kumar, who was Urban Development Secretary, has been shifted to the post of Secretary Medical and Health.

Narendra Bhooshan has been removed from Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEDA). Senior IAS officer Manoj Singh has been made CEO of UPEDA. Manoj Singh is currently chairman of Noida and Greater Noida Authority.

