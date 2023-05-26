INDIA

Gorakhpur police orders probe into video of teacher asking for sex

The Gorakhpur Police have ordered an inquiry into a viral video in which a faculty member of the Purvanchal University is seen and heard asking a girl student for sex.

Though the girl in question has not lodged any complaint, a suo motu cognizance of the video has been taken and a probe initiated, police said in a tweet.

The video that went viral on Friday shows the faculty member repeatedly asking the girl for favours and she politely says “abhi nahin’.

According to reports, the girl herself recorded the conversation and uploaded it on social media to expose the teacher.

There has been no reaction from the university authorities yet.

