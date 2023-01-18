The Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) University in Gorakhpur has bagged the A++ ranking by National Assessment Accreditation committee (NAAC) of University Grant Commission.

A letter to this effect was received here at Vice Chancellor’s office.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his pleasure over this success and mentioned on his official twitter that since its inception with blessings of Guru Gorakhpeeth, this garden of knowledge was providing quality education to people of the region.

He also thanked the Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel for giving guidance to institutions.

Vice Chancellor DDU, Professor Rajesh Singh said it was the team work that yielded positive results.

He said that this achievement would further improve the position of Gorakhpur in the field of education.

A six-member team of University Grant Commission had visited the campus on July 12 and 13 last year for overall evaluation of the university, its academic performance and innovation in teaching.

This certificate will be valid for next five years.

