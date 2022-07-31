Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s latest video on TikTok has landed him into trouble. He was under fire after he posted a video of him excitedly picking out a lamb to slaughter and eat.

In the clip, the 55-year-old can be seen slinking into a pen with lambs, singing, “Yummy yum yum. I’m going to eat you!” reports aceshowbiz.com.

He later asked the lambs that approached him “Which one’s going in the oven first?” before pointing at one of them – “You!”

As he walked closer, the animals scurried away in fear.

Concluding his video, the star exclaimed: “Oven time!”

He wrote in the caption: “The Lamb sauce was still not found in the making of this video…,” referring to a 2006 episode of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ where Ramsay is shouting profanities at chefs and yelling: “Where is the lamb sauce?”

The post garners more than 800K likes.

Some users were not impressed by the antics.

“Alright I think Gordon has finally lost it. Someone do something before it’s to late,” one person wrote in the comments section of his post.

“Ok I am not a vegan or vegetarian but that crosses the line,” a second person added.

Echoing the sentiment, another user said, “I’m not vegan but this makes me really sad.”

Another comment read, “How dare you!!!”

This wasn’t the first time for Gordon to upset vegetarians.

Back in 2021, the British star was slammed by TikToker That Vegan Teacher. She sang in a TikTok video: “Eating animals is wrong, Gordon Ramsay. Hurting animals is wrong, Gordon Ramsay. Share this song, Gordon Ramsay.”

Gordon caught wind of the post and responded by duetting the clip on the app. He paired the clip with footage of him eating a hamburger.

