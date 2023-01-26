INDIA

Gorkha Training Centre displays weapons on R-Day in Shillong

To mark the 74th Republic Day of the country, the 58 Gorkha Training Centre conducted a mini marathon and equipment and weapons’ display in Shillong, officials said on Thursday.

The events were aimed to deepen a sense of patriotism in people and motivate the youth to join the armed forces.

The weapons’ display on Thursday included modern assault rifles, surveillance systems, and combat equipment, which was attended by the local people in large numbers. The Defence PRO in Guwahati said the event provided the locals, especially children and youth, an opportunity to know the Indian Army and its capabilities.

The mini marathon was organised on January 21, which received great response with about 300 soldiers, including their family members, from station units taking part in it.

