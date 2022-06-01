INDIALIFESTYLE

Got input about route of Moosewala killers: Police

NewsWire
0
0

The police have got input about the route on which the culprits came and escaped after killing the singer-turned-actor-politician Sidhu Moosewala, Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora said on Wednesday.

“We have got input about the route on which the culprits came and escaped after committing the crime. We also have information on how they did a recce of the area before committing this crime,” Toora told the media in Mansa in his first interaction after the crime that occurred on May 29.

He said it was a work of organised criminals and gangsters. “Probe is going fast, we have taken two persons lodged in jails on production warrant and one accused has been arrested. We are interrogating them. Many teams, including technical and cyber crime, are working on various angles.”

The SSP said the police have got vital leads in the case. “It is learnt that Delhi Police have taken Lawrence Bishnoi on remand. The Mansa police will also make him join the probe.”

Meanwhile, Moosewala’s family left for Sri Kiratpur Sahib with his ashes from Musa village for immersion.

In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, Moosewala, who was cremated in his native village on Tuesday, was shot dead by gangsters close to his village in broad daylight. He was 29 years old.

After the crime, the Chief Minister announced the setting up of a judicial commission under the chairmanship of a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to probe the case.

The Chief Minister, while acceding to the request of Balkar Singh Sidhu, the father of slain singer, said the state government will be requesting the Chief Justice of the High Court to get the case enquired into by a sitting judge.

Mann said the state government will ensure full cooperation to this enquiry commission, including roping in of any of the central agencies like National Investigation Agency (NIA).

20220601-144402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt updates list of debarred, suspended from doing business

    Oppn vote-split helped BJP defeat Cong in Goa: Chidambaram

    Key milestones await Rashid Khan, David Miller as GT look to...

    Hijab row turns violent in K’taka; stone pelting, lathi-charge incidents reported