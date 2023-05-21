INDIA

Got my father killed as he could have lived for 20 more years: Man tells K’taka Police

In a shocking revelation, a man accused of his father’s murder has told Karnataka police that he got latter killed as he was healthy and could have lived for 20 more years, due to which the former could have enjoyed the property only when he gets old.

The charge sheet in the murder case revealed that accused son got the victim killed as he was healthy.

Landlord Narayana Swamy was killed on February 13 in Marathahalli in Bengaluru. The police investigations revealed the involvement of his son Manikantha and he was arrested.

Manikantha was the only son and when police asked him what was the need to get his father killed, when he could have inherited the property all by himself, the accused said his father Narayana Swamy was fit, and what he will do with the property when he would lose his youth.

Manikantha was jailed in connection with murder of his first wife. In jail, he got in touch with notorious Naduvatti Shivu gang. When he discussed his plans to get his father killed, Shivu gang members asked him to carry out the murder and told him that they would confess for the crime.

Likewise, Manikantha hired ‘supari’ (contractual) killer Chitti Babu to kill his father. As per the plans, Naduvatti Shivu gang members surrendered to police. But, the police rounded up Babu and his associate based on clues from crime scene.

The associate of Babu confessed to the crime, exposing the conspiracy and involvement of Manikantha.

Manikantha also told police that his father did not give him money for expenditures and looked down upon him.

