Got my limb amputated, but never accepted defeat, Paralympic champ Jhajharia tells Modi

Jaipur, Sep 24 (IANS) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Paralympic champion Devendra Jhajharia from Rajasthan’s Churu district via video conferencing under the Fit india campaign in which he discussed his struggle, hard work and success story.

During this conversation with PM Modi, Jhajharia said he believes that one should never accept defeat in life and strive for success.

“When I was nine-year-old, a high-tension wire passing through a tree gave me an electric shock when I was climbing on it. I had to get my left hand amputated right from the elbow. Since then, going out of the house was a challenge for me.

“In such a situation, my mother Jivni Devi gave me a new lease of life. She motivated me to go out and play. If she wanted, she could have asked me to study. Had my mother not taken me out of the house that day, I might not have been able to win two gold medals in the Paralympics,” added Jhajharia.

Jhajharia further added that he even thought of taking retirement when he had injury in his shoulder. “Then I thought of fighting my challenges; with a firm belief in myself, I exercised. Even today, I spend an hour exercising owing to my hand injury,” he said.

Jhajharia is the only Indian to win gold medal twice in Paralympics

The special thing is that Jhajharia has won the second gold in the Paralympic Games by smashing his own world record.

He is the only differently-abled fitness influencer to be present in this nationwide event.

This Paralympic javelin thrower has been conferred the Khel Ratna.

