‘GOT’ star Peter Dinklage to lead cast of the dark western ‘The Thicket’

‘Game of Thrones’ star Peter Dinklage is to star in the dark western ‘The Thicket’. He will also produce the movie which has started production in Calgary, Canada.

Peter will be joined in the cast of the Tubi Films project by Juliette Lewis, Esme Creed-Miles, Levon Hawke, Leslie Grace, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Macon Blair, Ned Dennehy, Andrew Schulz, Arliss Howard and Metallica rocker James Hetfield, reports ‘Female First UK’.

‘The Thicket’, based on Joe R. Lansdale’s novel of the same name, follows a young man called Jack (Levon), who goes on an epic quest to rescue his sister Lula (Creed-Miles) after she is kidnapped by the violent killer Cut Throat Bill (Juliette) and her gang.

To rescue her, Jack enlists the help of bounty hunter Reginald Jones (Peter), the alcoholic son of an ex-slave (Gbenga) and a street-smart prostitute (Leslie). They track down Cut Throat Bill to an area known as The Big Thicket — where blood and chaos reigns.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the movie has been a long time passion project for Peter and he has been attached to the adaptation for a decade.

The flick had been in pre-production back in 2020 but was ultimately delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

Peter, 53, said: “I’m so very excited to bring Joe Lansdale’s riveting story to the screen. A journey into the heart of darkness to find love and return it to its rightful place.”

