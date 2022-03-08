‘Gotham Knights’ makers cast Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara

The ‘Gotham Knights’ pilot at The CW has cast both Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara as series regulars.

According to variety.com, Smythe and DiChiara are the first announced castings for the pilot, which is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. The one-hour drama takes place in in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder.

His rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been.

However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviours known as the Gotham Knights.

Smythe stars as Harper Row. Described as streetwise, acerbic and often underestimated, the blue-haired bisexual is a gifted engineer who can fix anything. But what Harper wants most of all is to repair the broken lives of her and her brother, Cullen, the only person she trusts.

DiChiara stars as Cullen Row. After years of hiding his true self from an abusive parent, the transgender teen is tired of being polite and agreeable. Clever and adept at reading human nature, Cullen is ready to fight his own battles.

Smythe made her onscreen debut in the web series aS.H.R.I.E.K’, followed by a recurring role in the Disney Channel series ‘I Didn’t Do It’.

She then starred in the Nickelodeon mini-series ‘Lost in the West’ and appeared in the Freeform series “Grown-ish” during that show’s first season. Smythe is also a singer and model, working on campaigns for brands like Lucky Jeans and Aeropostale.

DiChiara made his onscreen debut playing Kai, a trans man, in the indie feature ‘Relish’ in 2019.

He most recently appeared in the film aThe Virgin of Highland Park’ from director Sonia Sebastian.

‘Gotham Knights’ hails from ‘The Batwoman’ writers Natalie Abrams, James Stoteraux, and Chad Fiveash.

Stoteraux and Fiveash are executive producers on ‘Gotham Knights’, with Abrams co-executive producing. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions will also executive produce.

Danny Cannon will direct and executive produce the pilot. Warner Bros. Television is the studio. ‘Gotham Knights’ is not a spinoff of ‘Batwoman’, nor is it tied to the upcoming ‘Gotham Knights’ video game.

