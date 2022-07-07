Actor Gouri Tonk has been part of the TV industry for over two decades and she has worked in various shows like ‘Kaahin Kissii Roz’, ‘C.I.D.’, ‘Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’, ‘Kora Kaagaz’ and more. She is married to fellow actor Yash Tonk and shares two children with him.

Recently Gouri Tonk celebrated her birthday and the actor said that she believes in celebrating life. She also feels birthdays and festivals are always special and she talked about how she celebrated her birthday two weeks back.

Speaking to TOI, Gouri said, “I make sure that I spend time with my family and close friends on my birthday.”

Speaking further about her birthday celebrations, Gouri said, “I also like working on my birthdays and at the same time, be with my close people. So, this year since I am working on a show, I told the production team that I didn’t want a holiday. They thought I was joking and gave me a day off! So, I told my husband Yash that I want to call my close friends and spend time with them along with family. So, we did that. After the pandemic, I have realised that you have to make the most of the time that you have on hand, and also value your close ones.”

Even though in terms of work experience, Gouri is a TV veteran, the 42-year-old actress says she is young at heart and wants to remain that way. She said, “I don’t like to sit alone on my birthday. I would rather host a party or go for a party with my people. This time I got food for everyone on the sets of Kaamnaa a day later and they all enjoyed it.”

On the work front, Gouri Tonk is currently working on the TV show ‘Kaamnaa’. Before she joined the show, she gave an interview in which she said, “I had heard about this show and I was happy about the fact that the concept and storyline are different from the run-of-the-mill shows. It was good to know that someone attempted something new. So, I was quite excited when I was offered this show, as I had always liked the concept.”