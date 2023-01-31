BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Gov received Rs 18 lakh crore tax revenue till Dec 2022

The government received Rs 18,25,100 crore till December, 2022 consisting of Rs 15,55,692 crore as tax revenue, Rs 2,14,302 crore of non-tax revenue, and Rs 55,106 crore of non-debt capital receipts, according to data released by the Finance Ministry.

According to the monthly review of government’s accounts till December 2022, non-debt capital receipts consisted of recovery of loans of Rs 16,435 crore and miscellaneous capital receipts of Rs 38,671 crore.

An amount of Rs 6,09,437 crore has been transferred to state governments as devolution of share of taxes by the Centre up to December 2022, which is Rs 1,59,127 crore higher than the previous year.

Total expenditure incurred by the government was Rs 28,18,076 crore, out of which Rs 23,28,132 crore was on revenue account and Rs 4,89,944 crore on capital account.

Out of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 6,80,853 crore was on account of interest payments and Rs 3,50,524 crore was towards major subsidies.

