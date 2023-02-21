New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANSlife) The Govandi Arts Festival came to a triumphant end after a five-day run of enthralling rap and theatre performances, screenings, exhibitions, and workshops at Natwar Parekh Compound in Mumbai. Community Design Agency (CDA) in association with the British Council organised the festival to promote and highlight the remarkable artistic abilities of marginalised communities through inclusive methods.

Govandi Arts Festival was part of the ‘India/UK Together, a Season of Culture’. The season celebrates and strengthens the bilateral relationship, friendship, and vibrant cultural bonds between the two countries and also marks India’s 75th anniversary. UK-based Lamplighter Arts CIC and Streets Reimagined were other partners of the festival.

The event culminated a six-month mentorship program wherein 45 young individuals in Govandi underwent transformative mentorships by Mumbai-based renowned artists in theatre, filmmaking, photography, public art, and rap. With an impressive turnout, the festival saw an enthusiastic response from the public, providing an awe-inspiring platform for the gifted young mentees to showcase their extraordinary talent.

The event was a resounding success, with impromptu performances adding to the already impressive line-up. Well-known female rapper Saniya MQ, after learning about the festival, gave an unforgettable surprise performance on the last day.

The festival profoundly impacted the lives of the young mentees, instilling a sense of confidence and pride in their remarkable talents and roots. Many youngsters are now seeking new opportunities to perform in other areas and are actively searching for high-quality and supportive platforms to showcase their talents. On the back of this success, it is now being planned to organize the festival every two years.

The festival ended on a high note with multiple workshops and a performance by the theatre mentorship group of the play ‘Haq Se Govandi — written by them and directed by acclaimed actor Niharika Lyra Dutt. Over the course of five days, the visitors got to witness different forms of art made by Govandi residents, broadening their understanding of the lives of those living on the margins.

The Lamplighters parade, conducted by artists from Lamplighters (UK), was also one of the main highlights of the event, withSkinderHundal MBE, Director of Arts, British Council addressing the people and flagging off the event. It was a spectacular show of lanterns that were made in the workshops with the community members and visitors. The exceptional parade on 18th February saw keen participation from the residents of the nearby areas.

Commenting on the conclusion of the festival, Sandhya Naidu, Founder and Managing Director of Community Design Agency says “The Govandi Arts Festival was an incredible and exhilarating experience for everyone involved. We are proud of the hard work and dedication of our remarkable mentees and the invaluable support of our outstanding mentors. Through their passion and creativity, these young artists have shown that Govandi is home to immense talent and potential, and we hope that their newfound confidence will help them continue to make their mark on the world. The response to the event was truly overwhelming and heartening, and CDA is deeply grateful for the support of the community, visitors, and the British Council.”

Rashi Jain, Director of West India, British Council, said, “The India/UK Together Season of Culture facilitates collaborations between artists and arts organizations from India and the UK while serving as a platform for greater artistic exchange and global opportunities for the emerging and underrepresented artists.

“The Govandi Arts Festival has truly been a remarkable project for the Season, highlighting the power of the arts to connect communities, through inclusion and upskilling. The sculptural lantern parade, co-curated by the UK’s Lamplighter Arts, Streets Reimagined, and the young kids of Govandi was inspiring and exciting both. We are confident that this festival will serve as an inspiration to many and pave the way for many more such wonderful initiatives in the future.”

