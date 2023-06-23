BJP National President J.P. Nadda on Friday criticised the Naveen Patnaik government’s style of functioning, saying that the entire Odisha. administration has been outsourced.

Addressing a public rally at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district, Nadda questioned who is ruling Odisha — ‘a politician or a bureaucrat’? he asked.

“Naveen Patnaik has sublet everything to officers. The total administration has been outsourced,” said Nadda.

“Even ruling party MLAs and MPs don’t have any power and nobody is listening to them. What kind of government is it”? he asked.

He called upon the people to reject this government which has no right to rule the state and bring the BJP and the “double engine government” to rule Odisha.

The BJP President asked what happened to the promises made by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to establish one cold storage in each block and provide 35 per cent irrigation facilities in each block.

Alleging that there has been massive corruption in the selection of beneficiaries in the PM Awas Yojana in Odisha, he said: “Ineligible persons are getting houses. There will be a probe. I will speak to Union Minister Giriraj Singh. Those involved in the scam will be put behind bars.”

The Naveen Patnaik government doesn’t want the Ayushman Bharat benefits to reach the people of the state.

Out of 4.5 crore people of Odisha, Modi government is providing free foodgrains and ration to 3.5 crore people, he said, adding, during last 23 years of government, Naveen Babu has taken Odisha to low level. The per capita income and farmers’ income in Odisha is lowest in the country while it tops the country in incidents of crime against women.

He also alleged that the BJD government in Odisha is also indulging in massive corruption and commission.

“This is a government of commission where 50 per cent commission is being taken away in every work and nobody knows where this 50 per cent commission goes?”

Nadda also paid tribute to victims of the triple train crash in Odisha.

Reacting to the allegations of Nadda, BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said his speech was aimed at motivating the state BJP leaders and cadre who are demoralised and frustrated due their massive losses to the BJD in by-elections as well as losing all 30 districts in the 2022 Zilla Parishad elections.

“It would have been good if he had clarified when the BJP government in Centre will restart providing five kg rice per person per month under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana,” Patra added.

“It would have been good if he had clarified when the seven lakh Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) houses would be provided to Odisha that has been blocked by the Centre due to the conspiracy by Odisha BJP MPs in Delhi,” he said.

20230624-000001