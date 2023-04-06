INDIASPORTS

Governing Body approves Kalikesh N Singh Deo taking over charge at NRAI

The Governing Body of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), on Thursday was informed of the long leave of absence tendered by its president Raninder Singh and unanimously approved the subsequent handing over of charge to Kalikesh N Singh Deo, senior vice-president.

The same is in accordance with Rule 19 of the Rules and Regulations in the NRAI constitution. The matter of Raninder’s election and tenure continues to remain sub-judice in the Delhi High Courts. The virtual emergent meeting of the Governing Body was attended by 29 of the 35 members and was concluded in approximately 40 minutes, the statement read

Accepting his responsibilities, Singh Deo said, “I humbly accept the responsibility bestowed upon me by the Governing Body and the trust shown upon me by the President. Our immediate priorities lie in putting our best foot forward for important upcoming events like the Asian Games and the World Championships. The team at NRAI and myself will look to work very closely with the Government of India, the Sports Ministry, the Sports Authority of India and all other key stakeholders, to ensure our sport brings greater laurels for the country going forward.”

Singh Deo will perform all functions and duties of the president. The sports ministry had conveyed to the NRAI to comply with the President’s 12-year tenure provision of the National Sports Code.

The NRAI treats this order as arbitrary and issued without going through the details of the matter.

