The government on Wednesday directed major pulses importers to ensure that all stocks available with them are declared in a transparent manner regularly and they should not hold back any stock which may disrupt availability of pulses in the domestic market.

The directions were given by Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, even as the committee, formed under Additional Secretary Nidhi Khare to prevent hoarding of Tur dal on March 27, held a meeting earlier in the day with all states, where they were asked to explore all the sources to increase the number of registered entities in stock declaration portal including FSSAI licensees, APMC registered traders, and GST registered traders of pulses, among others.

To cross validate the stocks declared, states were also requested to get information from warehouse service providers, both public and private. The need to monitor stocks of imported pulses at custom bonded warehouses was also emphasised, to ensure their timely release from ports.

The panel was formed to ensure that stocks of Tur and other pulses are readily available and there is no hoarding, in order to control the prices.

