BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Government bullish on railway assets monetisation in Union Budget

NewsWire
0
0

Monetisation of railways’ assets is likely to be one of the key agenda items in the forthcoming Union Budget for 2023-24, which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to present on February 1.

In 2021-22, the Railway Ministry had set a target of monetising railways assets worth Rs 17,000 crore, however due to poor response from the private sector, the target could not be achieved.

Even this fiscal’s target of railways’ asset monetisation of Rs 57,000 crore is likely to be halved as the department has not been able to meet it till now, sources aware of developments, said.

It is likely to be brought down to around Rs 25,000 crore as the Railway Ministry has not been able to monetise its assets during the current fiscal and only three months are left for 2022-23 to end, the sources added.

Despite lack of enthusiasm shown by investors in railways’ assets, the government is bullish on pushing them and in the forthcoming Union Budget, it is likely to set a target, albeit a reasonable one, for monetisation of railways assets, the sources said.

Under asset monetisation, the government transfers revenue rights to private parties for a specified transaction period in return for a revenue share and commitment of investments in the assets.

The assets are monetised through models like Public Private Partnership (PPP) – Operate Maintain Transfer (OMT), Toll Operate Transfer (TOT), and Operations, Maintenance and Development (OMD).

Under monetisation, the government does not sell assets, but leases them for a certain period for redevelopment and operations by a private entity, while continuing to retain their ownership.

20230118-201602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Siemens Digital Industries Software appoints new India biz head

    Twitter Blue users now get ‘prioritised rankings in conversations’

    Overseas sub-contracted projects may not be tax free in India

    56% people expect price rise in housing in 2022: CII-Anarock survey