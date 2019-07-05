Government employee killed in south east Delhi

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) A 43-year-old man working as an auditor in the office of Director General of Audit (Central Expenditure) was killed by unidentified assailants in his house in south east Delhi’s Jaitpur area, the police said on Sunday.

The police said the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday when the deceased, identified as Anand Kumar, was sleeping on the ground floor of his house.

“Anand Kumar was found dead with head injuries by his wife at 5 a.m. following which she alerted the other family members,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chinmoy Biswal said.

“The deceased person’s brother informed officers at the Jaitpur police station about the murder. Anand Kumar, a resident of Om Nagar in Jaitpur, used to work as an auditor in the receipt and dispatch section of the Director General of Audit (Central Expenditure) in IP Estate.

“The body has been sent for autopsy and a case of murder has been registered against unknown persons. A probe is on to nab the culprits. CCTV footages from the area are being scanned to get leads,” Biswal said.

The deceased person’s family hails from Uttarakhand.

