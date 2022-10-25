The government has extended the deadline for the scheme which provides financial aid to molasses-based distilleries for enhancing ethanol production, by six months till April 21, 2023.

The decision has been taken to improve production and supply of ethanol under the Centre’s Ethanol Blended with Petrol (EBP) programme.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution had earlier asked all distilleries to enhance ethanol production to make the programme successful.

Through the EBP, government aims to reduce pollution and increase value addition in the domestic sugar industry.

It has scaled up blending targets from 5 per cent to 10 per cent under it.

