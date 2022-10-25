BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Government extends deadline for ethanol production scheme

NewsWire
0
0

The government has extended the deadline for the scheme which provides financial aid to molasses-based distilleries for enhancing ethanol production, by six months till April 21, 2023.

The decision has been taken to improve production and supply of ethanol under the Centre’s Ethanol Blended with Petrol (EBP) programme.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution had earlier asked all distilleries to enhance ethanol production to make the programme successful.

Through the EBP, government aims to reduce pollution and increase value addition in the domestic sugar industry.

It has scaled up blending targets from 5 per cent to 10 per cent under it.

20221025-175406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Reliance Jio partners Meta, Google, Microsoft, Intel to roll out 5G...

    GIC Re shifts Dubai branch to India due to refusal of...

    Pvt companies required to deduct tax at source while issuing bonus...

    Global cues push equities higher; banking stocks shine (Ld)