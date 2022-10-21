BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Government gets dividends from IRFC, NALCO, CONCOR

The government on Friday received Rs 711 crore, Rs 141 crore, and Rs 100 crore from IRFC, NALCO and CONCOR, respectively, as dividend tranches.

This was tweeted by Secretary in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

Two days back, the government had received Rs 197 crore, Rs 48 crore and Rs 10 crore, respectively, from Uranium Corporation of India Ltd, KIOCL and Shipping Corporation of India as dividend tranches.

On October 14, the government had received about Rs 185 crore, Rs 29 crore, and Rs 40 crore from PFC, Engineers India Ltd and Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd, respectively, as dividend tranches.

