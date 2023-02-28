BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Government incurred Rs 31,68,648 crore as expenses till Jan 2023

NewsWire
0
0

The government incurred Rs 31,68,648 crore as expenses up to January 2023, which was 75 per cent of of the corresponding revised estimate of 2022-23.

According to the monthly account data released by the Finance Ministry on Tuesday, out of the total expenditure incurred by the government, Rs 25,97,756 crore was on revenue account and Rs 5,69,892 crore was on capital account.

Out of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 7,38,658 crore was on account of interest payments and Rs 3,99,400 crore was on account of major subsidies.

The government received Rs 19,76,483 crore (81.3 per cent of corresponding revised estimate of total receipts for current fiscal) upto January 2023 comprising Rs 16,88,710 crore tax revenue, Rs 2,30,939 crore of non-tax revenue, and Rs 57,194 crore of non-debt capital receipts.

20230228-203804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fresh Covid wave dents prospect of recovery, retail mobility

    Now crypto lending platform Celsius Network files for bankruptcy

    Policy support, competitiveness to fuel growth of renewable energy in Emerging...

    adidas provides 100% support through its Formotion collection for all women...