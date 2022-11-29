BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Government lifts ban on organic non-basmati rice exports

NewsWire
0
0

The government on Tuesday lifted the ban on export of organic non-basmati rice, including broken rice.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a notification said that the export of organic non-basmati rice, including organic non-basmati broken rice, will now be governed by rules which were in place prior to the ban imposed in September.

The restrictions were lifted as domestic supplies have eased and prices too have seen a moderation.

In September, the government had banned the export of broken rice to ensure greater domestic availability.

In addition to this, 20 per cent duty on the export of non-basmati rice was also imposed.

