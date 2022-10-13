BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Government may release 12th PM Kisan instalment to farmers next week

In what could be a Diwali bonanza for millions of farmers, the Central government may release the 12th instalment of Rs 2,000 of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana next week, which is expected to benefit 10 crore farmers.

According to sources, the government may release the instalment on October 17.

Around 12 crore farmers are associated with PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, under which a total of Rs 6,000 is transferred to their accounts in three instalments annually.

Till now, the government has disbursed 11 instalments to farmers and the 12th instalment is expected to be disbursed next week.

Farmers however have often complained that the amount doesn’t reach them due to several technical glitches related to online transfer of instalments.

To ensure that the amount reaches them, the farmers have to complete e-KYC formalities.

The instalments are transferred to Aadhar linked bank accounts of farmers.

