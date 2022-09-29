INDIA

Government orders blocking of 67 porn sites

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has ordered blocking of 67 pornographic websites, according to sources.

In an e-mail sent by the Department of Telecom (DoT) to internet service providers, blocking of 63 such websites was ordered, official sources said.

In addition to this, they were asked to block four more websites on the basis of the order of the Uttarakhand High Court and directions issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

The government mentioned that the ban has been imposed on these websites for violating the new IT rules issued in 2021.

